A Glimpse of This Week's Earnings Calendar

Last week ended with positive trial results from Merck & Co. Inc (NYSE: MRK) regarding the new Covid pill. This week's financial updates will be led by PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) whereas Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) and Vmware Inc (NYSE: VMW) will host investor days on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. On Thursday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will hold its annual shareholder meeting.

Monday

No major earnings are scheduled for release.

Tuesday

Before markets open on October 5th, PepsiCo will report its third-quarter earnings. The business has done remarkably well during the pandemic as its snack segment bolstered revenue with more people needing snacks as they stayed home. That trend helped offset declining beverage sales at restaurants and other entertainment venues.

Although the pandemic is far from over, the global vaccination campaign has encouraged people to leave their homes and venture into such settings so sales in away-from-home channels that suffered last year are now recovering. But PepsiCo management still has a few challenges to deal with such as supply chain bottlenecks across the globe and rising costs of commodities and labor.

Wednesday

The denim brand Levi Strauss & Co's last quarterly update showed no signs of a growth slowdown, so Wall Street is expecting another strong quarter due to more store openings and booming digital sales despite supply chain challenges. In its previous quarter, sales skyrocketed 156% compared to the pandemic slump a year ago. It remains to be seen whether the latest case surge caused by the delta variant of the virus derailed that positive growth story momentum. But long-term-wise, Levi's has more room to run as far as sales gains go by conquering new markets, going deeper into e-commerce, and widening its portfolio of apparel.

On Wednesday morning, alcoholic beverage company Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) will have to answer a few big questions as big changes are sweeping through the alcoholic beverage industry with people shifting their consumption back to restaurants and bars. Corona and Modelo brand owner is also facing a costly portfolio transformation of the wine and spirits business. Now that management has a better insight into demand trends for the rest of the year, the growth outlook might be altered.

Also on Wednesday, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) will report its September sales figures.

Thursday

Food corporation Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) will hold a conference call to discuss its quarterly financial numbers. This consumer-packaged goods food company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports with a trailing fourth-quarter earnings surprise of 9.4% on average.

Friday

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release U.S. employment data for September to wrap up the week with CNBC's Jim Cramer calling it "the most important piece of data of the month".

By the time JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) and other big banks start rereporting their September-quarter results on October 13th, almost two dozen S&P 500 members will report their August-quarter results.

Image Sourced from Pixabay