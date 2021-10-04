OpGen Stock Gains On FDA Approval, Interim Q3 Sales
- The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to OpGen Inc's (NASDAQ: OPGN) Acuitas AMR Gene Panel.
- The Company is finalizing preparations for its commercial launch in the U.S. in Q4 of 2021.
- The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel detects 28 genetic antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers in isolated bacterial colonies from 26 different pathogens.
- The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel expands the diagnostic capability of clinicians to rapidly and simultaneously test for select drugs in 9 classes of antibiotics.
- Furthermore, the Company believes that the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel is the first FDA-cleared molecular diagnostic panel that detects a broad panel of AMR markers from isolates.
- Also, OpGen reported interim Q3 revenue of approximately $1.2 million, up from $1.1 million a year ago.
- Cash was approximately $25.4 million.
- Price Action: OPGN stock is up 26.1% at $3.48 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
