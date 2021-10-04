 Skip to main content

OpGen Stock Gains On FDA Approval, Interim Q3 Sales
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 8:46am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to OpGen Inc's (NASDAQ: OPGN) Acuitas AMR Gene Panel.
  • The Company is finalizing preparations for its commercial launch in the U.S. in Q4 of 2021.
  • The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel detects 28 genetic antimicrobial resistance (AMR) markers in isolated bacterial colonies from 26 different pathogens. 
  • The Acuitas AMR Gene Panel expands the diagnostic capability of clinicians to rapidly and simultaneously test for select drugs in 9 classes of antibiotics.
  • Furthermore, the Company believes that the Acuitas AMR Gene Panel is the first FDA-cleared molecular diagnostic panel that detects a broad panel of AMR markers from isolates.
  • Also, OpGen reported interim Q3 revenue of approximately $1.2 million, up from $1.1 million a year ago.
  • Cash was approximately $25.4 million.
  • Price Action: OPGN stock is up 26.1% at $3.48 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

