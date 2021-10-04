 Skip to main content

Nu Skin Cuts Q3 Revenue Outlook As Delta Variant Disrupts Sales
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 8:30am   Comments
  • Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE: NUSexpects third-quarter revenue of $637 million -$642 million (consensus $710.11 million), down from the previous guidance of $700 million - $730 million.
  • Nu Skin noted unanticipated government restrictions had impacted its ability to sell and distribute products, with the largest impact in Mainland China and Southeast Asia.
  • "Our third-quarter revenue was softer than anticipated as the delta variant created unexpected disruptions in many of our markets," said CEO Ryan Napierski.
  • The company will release full third-quarter results and provide updated guidance after the market closes on November 3, 2021.
  • Nu Skin anticipates annual 2021 revenue to be up modestly year over year.
  • Price Action: NUS shares are trading lower by 4.05% at $49.8 in premarket on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

