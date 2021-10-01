Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Ares Management Stock In The Last 5 Years

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 14.08%, generating a 13.84% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

This is because Ares Management has been paying out a regular cash dividend every year over the past 5 years. Investors who fail to account for dividends are missing a key ingredient in calculating a stock's profitability over time.

Visualizing Ares Management's Return Over Last 5

By looking at the price chart of ARES's common stock one can see that price appreciation alone misses a fair bit of value if one's considering holding the stock for a long period of time. This is the case for other equities too; check out all Benzinga's dividend data here or in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro.