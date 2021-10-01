5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $629.94 million before the opening bell. HNI shares dropped 3% to close at $36.72 on Thursday.

(NYSE: HNI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $629.94 million before the opening bell. HNI shares dropped 3% to close at $36.72 on Thursday. Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) shareholders shot down Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZM) $14.7 billion deal to acquire the customer-service software company. Five9 shares fell 1.1% to $157.97 in after-hours trading, while Zoom shares gained 0.4% to $262.45 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor