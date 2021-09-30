Antelope Enterprise Clocks 26% Revenue Growth In 1H
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: AEHL) reported revenue growth of 25.9% year-over-year to RMB50.1 million ($7.7 million) for the first six months of FY21.
- The increase in revenue was due to a 6% increase in the sale of ceramic tiles and RMB7.9 million in software rights revenue from Antelope Chengdu. The sales growth in ceramic tiles was due to an 11.1% increase in sales volume to 2.0 million square meters of ceramic tiles.
- Gross loss for the six months was RMB(6.5) million, compared to a profit of RMB0.9 million last year.
- Loss per share improved to RMB(16.24) from RMB(40.82) a year ago.
- The cash flow used in operating activities was RMB3.7 million for the six months versus cash generated from operating activities of RMB1.3 million last year. It held cash and equivalents of RMB34.0 million ($5.3 million) as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: AEHL shares are trading lower by 1.07% at $2.78 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks