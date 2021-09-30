Bed Bath & Beyond Gets Flushed Following Earnings Print: What's Next For The Stock?

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) gapped down about 25% lower after reporting abysmal second-quarter earnings on Thursday. The stock was also trending on the r/WallStreetBets with 151 comments.

The retailer has characteristics that make it a good short squeeze candidate:

Small Float : Bed Bath & Beyond has a small float of just 49 million shares.

: Bed Bath & Beyond has a small float of just 49 million shares. Bizarre Ownership Levels : A crazy 106% of Bed Bath & Beyond’s float is held by insiders and institutions with insiders owning 1.39% while institutions hold 105.46%.

: A crazy 106% of Bed Bath & Beyond’s float is held by insiders and institutions with insiders owning 1.39% while institutions hold 105.46%. High Short Interest: Of Bed Bath & Beyond’s float, 22.04 million shares (meaning about 45%) are held short.

See Also: How to Buy Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Right Now

The Bed Bath & Beyond Chart: On Thursday morning Bed Bath & Beyond fell into a gap that was left behind after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2020 earnings last year on Oct. 1. For technical traders, it was likely Bed Bath & Beyond would trade down into the range between $15.16 and $17.93 in the future because gaps fill 90% of the time.

Although the stock didn't drop down enough to fill the lower range of the gap, buyers came in and by mid-afternoon Bed Bath & Beyond was rallying up about 7% off the open. If the stock closes the trading session near its high of day it will print a bullish Marubozu candlestick, which could indicate higher prices may come on Friday.

On Thursday morning almost 38 million shares of Bed Bath & Beyond exchanged hands. The number is just under the total amount of shares available for the stock. Although the number is strangely high, it doesn't compare to Jan. 27 and June 7 when the float was traded multiple times over.

Bed Bath & Beyond now has a gap above between about $17.50 and $22.15, which makes it likely the stock will trade back up into the range in the future.

The stock is trading below the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending below the 21-day, both of which are bearish indicators. Bed Bath & Beyond is also trading below the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock is bearish.