Shares of Gogo Inc. Have Risen Above Previous 52-Week High

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) traded today at a new 52-week high of $18.75. So far today approximately 3.5 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.4 million shares.

Over the past year, Gogo Inc. has traded in a range of $8.02 to $18.75 and is now at $18.45, 130% above that low.

Gogo Inc. is a U.S.-based in-flight connectivity system and service provider. The company through its subsidiaries offers aero communications, in-flight broadband, and wireless in-cabin digital entertainment solutions for the aviation industry. Its business segments include; Commercial Aviation North America, Commercial Aviation Rest of World, and Business Aviation.

The company offers connectivity and entertainment services to commercial airlines flying routes within North America, satellite-based connectivity and entertainment services to foreign-based commercial airlines and North American-based commercial airlines flying outside North America, and a variety of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services.

Gogo Inc. has potential upside of 66.4% based on a current price of $18.45 and analysts’ consensus price target of $30.70.

Receive IBN Spotlights – “Bite Size” Small, Mid and Large-Cap Technical Indicator Alerts

To stay connected with our complimentary IBN Spotlights, please visit https://IBN.fm/connected

About IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN consists of 50+ trusted financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. Through these brands, IBN provides (1) access to our Investor Press Release Wire Solutions via InvestorWire (IW) to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and Code Editorial Syndication to 5,000+ broadcast outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions via IW to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to an enormous social media audience that includes millions of followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions focused on the IBN Podcast Series. With a proven track record serving 500+ client partners, IBN is the key to a more effective market communication campaign and the NEW normal.

For more information on IBN, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Image Sourced from Pixabay