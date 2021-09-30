United Natural Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights
United Natural Foods(NYSE:UNFI) stock rose by 8.28% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
United Natural Foods beat their estimated earnings by 47.5%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $20,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.88
|0.81
|0.74
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|1.18
|0.94
|1.25
|0.51
|1.06
|Price Change %
|8.28%
|1.31%
|8.82%
|5.59%
|-14.18%
