United Natural Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:13am   Comments
United Natural Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

United Natural Foods(NYSE:UNFI) stock rose by 8.28% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

United Natural Foods beat their estimated earnings by 47.5%, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $20,000,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at United Natural Foods's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.80 0.88 0.81 0.74 0.74
EPS Actual 1.18 0.94 1.25 0.51 1.06
Price Change % 8.28% 1.31% 8.82% 5.59% -14.18%

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

