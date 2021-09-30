 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 30, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 5:01am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares rose 0.1% to $146.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) disclosed that it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July. Virgin Galactic shares jumped 10.2% to $24.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to have earned $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McCormick shares rose 0.6% to close at $83.69 on Wednesday.

  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) swung to a loss in its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company said it sees Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.55 to $0.61 per share on sales of $1.025 billion to $1.065 billion. Herman Miller shares gained 2.2% to $41.01 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Paychex shares rose 1.1% to $107.85 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

