Earnings Scheduled For September 30, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• CarMax (NYSE:KMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion.

• AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $71.31 million.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.