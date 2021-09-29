 Skip to main content

Worthington Industries Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 9:54am   Comments
  • Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WORreported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 58% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, beating the consensus of $1.08 billion.
  • The increase in sales was driven primarily by higher average direct selling prices in Steel Processing.
  • Sales by segments: Steel Processing $822.8 million (+90.9% Y/Y), Consumer Products $147.8 million (+10.6% Y/Y), Building Products $114.7 million +30.2% Y/Y) and Sustainable Energy Solutions $25.5 million (-8.5% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $2.46 from $0.64 in 1Q21, beating the consensus of $1.90. The gross margin expanded by 362 bps to 19.8%.
  • The operating income was $135.8 million versus $(30.12) million a year ago. The operating margin was 12.2% for the quarter.
  • Net cash used by operating activities was $49.81 million, compared to cash provided $117.39 million a year ago. During the quarter, the company repurchased a total of 1 million shares for $60.9 million.
  • Worthington Industries held $399.2 million in cash and equivalents as of August 31, 2021. Total debt was $706.4 million, down slightly from May 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: WOR shares are trading higher by 2.60% at $57.14 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

