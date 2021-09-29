 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 29, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 3:37am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For September 29, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 0.9% to $61.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued disappointing guidance for the first quarter. Micron shares fell 3.6% to $70.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) to have earned $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Worthington shares rose 0.3% to close at $55.69 on Tuesday.

  • Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Cal-Maine shares gained 4.4% to $37.49 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares rose 0.3% to $387.25 in after-hours trading.

