5 Stocks To Watch For September 29, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion before the opening bell. Jabil shares rose 0.9% to $61.50 in after-hours trading.
- Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued disappointing guidance for the first quarter. Micron shares fell 3.6% to $70.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) to have earned $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Worthington shares rose 0.3% to close at $55.69 on Tuesday.
- Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Cal-Maine shares gained 4.4% to $37.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion before the opening bell. Cintas shares rose 0.3% to $387.25 in after-hours trading.
