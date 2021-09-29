 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 3:33am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Palatin Technologies (AMEX:PTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $870.00 thousand.

• Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Jabil (NYSE:JBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $7.67 billion.

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $150.48 million.

• Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $129.12 million.

• Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $650.72 million.

• Novagold Resources (AMEX:NG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

