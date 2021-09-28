Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Rise to a New 52-Week High

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) traded today at $140.21, eclipsing its 52-week high. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 641,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

A potential upside of 134.9% exists for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., based on a current level of $138.27 and analysts’ average consensus price target of $324.79.

In the past 52 weeks, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.'s share prices are bracketed by a low of $83.62 and a high of $140.21 and are now at $138.27, 65% above that low price.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings operates 1,019,287 rooms across 18 brands addressing the midscale through luxury segments as of Dec. 31, 2020. Hampton and Hilton are the two largest brands by total room count at 28% and 21%, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2020. Recent brands launched over the last few years include Home2, Curio, Canopy, Tru, and Tempo. Managed and franchised represent the vast majority of adjusted EBITDA, predominantly from the Americas regions.

Image by Автандил Цецхладзе from Pixabay