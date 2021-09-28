 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Investors Brace For Another Rotation
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 28, 2021 10:08am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Investors Brace For Another Rotation

The 10-year Treasury yield (TNX) briefly topped 1.5% Monday, its highest level since June. While rising bond yields weighed on big tech stocks within the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) – Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) all closed in the red – the day wasn’t a wash for all the major indices. The small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT) ended up 1.46% higher while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) managed a 0.2% gain. There was also a surge in crude oil futures (/CL) that lifted big energy names like Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY). As of Tuesday morning, /CL is trading near 52-week highs.

Rising interest rates amid elevated inflation are herding investors from growth stocks into more value-oriented names. We’ll hear more on this from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell today and later this week when he addresses the government. In a prepared speech to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said he expects inflation to stay elevated for the coming months before moderating, and that, “as the economy continues to reopen and spending rebounds, we are seeing upward pressure on prices, particularly due to supply bottlenecks in some sectors.”

In addition to the inflation story that is weakening tech right now, increasing optimism surrounding how the U.S. is bouncing back from the Delta variant of COVID-19 is fueling momentum into the reopening trade. The number of total coronavirus cases are declining, booster shots are on the horizon, and children twelve years and older can now be vaccinated.

The higher energy prices are a testament to the growing demand for travel and a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. While not back to 2019 levels, the weekly figures reported by the TSA for checkpoint travel numbers are well ahead of 2020, which means more people are returning to business travel and going on vacations. Anything could hamper this growing enthusiasm though, like an outbreak in recently opened schools, but in the meantime portfolio diversification is an investor’s best friend.
Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + GOOGL)

This Guns, Ammo Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Netflix, Apple, Tesla
Cramer Sees Apple And These Stocks As Buys Amid Pullback As 'They Are Truly Best Of Breed'
Privacy Conscious? Here's How To Use Apple's 'Hide My Email' Feature On iPhone
Alibaba, JD And Nio Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Lead Hang Seng Higher, Evergrande Up 6% Even Amid Concerns Of Debt Crisis, China Power Crunch
NBC Universal Threatens To Blackout Channels From YouTube TV
Google Appeals Against EU's $5B Penalty On Android Dominance, Seeks To Include Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Futures Global Economics Federal Reserve Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com