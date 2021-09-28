Thor Industries Q4 Earnings Top Estimates
- Recreational vehicles manufacturer Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 54.6% year-on-year, to $3.59 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.33 billion.
- The North American Towable RVs revenue rose 46.4% Y/Y, North American motorized RVs climbed 124.6%, and the European RVs increased 31.1%.
- The gross profit margin increased 170 basis points Y/Y to 16.6%. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 61.2% Y/Y to $250.13 million.
- The company held $448.7 million in cash and equivalents as of July 31, 2021. The long-term debt of Thor amounted to $1.6 billion.
- EPS of $4.12 beat the analyst consensus of $2.93.
- Outlook: Thor Industries said it continues to operate in an uncertain time entering FY22 amidst supply chain shortages and a tight labor market.
- "While we expect these factors will continue to present challenges in fiscal 2022, our positive long-term outlook for the RV industry and THOR Industries remains unchanged," said President and CEO Bob Martin.
- Price Action: THO shares traded higher by 2.75% at $115.9 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
