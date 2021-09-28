5 Stocks To Watch For September 28, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $404.97 million after the closing bell. FactSet Research shares dropped 1% to close at $369.12 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $2.33 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.9% to $75.89 in after-hours trading.

