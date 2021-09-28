 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 4:17am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $90.92 million.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion.

• TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.

• IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $404.97 million.

• First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $53.62 million.

• Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $313.43 million.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Related Articles (CALM + COE)

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com