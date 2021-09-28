Earnings Scheduled For September 28, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $90.92 million.

• Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $6.85 billion.

• TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $5.23 billion.

• IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.72 per share on revenue of $404.97 million.

• First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $53.62 million.

• Park City Gr (NASDAQ:PCYG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• NETSOL Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $8.22 billion.

• Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $313.43 million.

• Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.