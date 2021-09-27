 Skip to main content

S&W Seed Stock Falls As FY22 Revenue Outlook Lags Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
  • S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ: SANW) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 11.9% year-on-year, to $22.77 million, marginally beating the analyst consensus of $22.70 million.
  • Gross profit rose 13.6% Y/Y to $3.7 million, and the margin for the quarter expanded 370 basis points to 16.2%.
  • The operating loss for the quarter narrowed to $(4.6) million. Adjusted EPS of $(0.14) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.15).
  • S&W Seed held $3.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • "The overall strategic plan to evolve S&W into an integrated agricultural seed technology company remains on-track, despite the logistical challenges we encountered in fiscal 2021," said CEO Mark Wong.
  • Outlook: S&W expects FY22 core and total revenue of $80 million - $85 million (consensus $95.17 million), representing 15% - 20% increase over FY21 core revenue of $69.8 million.
  • Price Action: SANW shares are trading lower by 4.95% at $2.88 on the last check Monday.

