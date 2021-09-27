Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of The Charles Schwab Corporation

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) traded at a new 52-week high today of $77.68. Approximately 2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.8 million shares.

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $6.5 trillion of client assets at the end of 2020. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

The Charles Schwab Corporation share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $77.68 and a 52-week low of $33.96 and are now trading 128% above that low price at $77.26 per share.

The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently priced 18.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $62.75.

Image by MayoFi from Pixabay