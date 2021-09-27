 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 6:09am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Higher; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded mostly higher in early pre-market trade after recording a slight gain in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) and Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC).

Data on durable goods orders for August will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A headline rebound of 0.6% is expected for August following a 0.1% decline a month ago. The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for September is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to speak at 8:00 a.m. ET, while Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 126 points to 34,800.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 7 points to 4,452.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 28.75 points to 15,290.00.

The U.S. has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world, with total infections in the country exceeding 42,931,400 with around 688,030 deaths. India reported a total of at least 33,678,780 confirmed cases, while Brazil confirmed over 21,351,970 cases.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.2% to trade at $78.15 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.2% to trade at $74.90 a barrel. The total number of active U.S. oil rigs climbed by 10 to 421 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported Friday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.3%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.6%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% while German DAX 30 climbed 0.9%. Loans to households in the Eurozone increased 4.2% in August, unchanged from the earlier month's growth. Producer prices in Spain surged 18% year-over-year in August following a 15.6% increase in the prior month.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.03%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.07%, while China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.84%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.1%. The index of leading economic indicators in Japan, slipped to 104.1 in July from 104.2 in the prior month, while index of coincident economic indicators declined to 94.4 from 94.6 a month ago.

Broker Recommendation

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana (NYSE: HUM) with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $494.

Humana shares fell 0.1% to $398.34 in pre-market trading.

Check out other major ratings here

 

Breaking News

  • Some key China-based suppliers of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) have halted production at their facilities to follow Beijing's tighter energy consumption policy, Nikkei Asia reported, citing suppliers.
  • The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) reported the acquisition of Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment.
  • Terminix Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: TMX) reported the resignation of COO Kim Scott and affirmed its full-year 2021 guidance.
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTC: HKMPF) agreed to acquire US-based generic sterile injectables producer Custopharm Inc from Water Street Healthcare Partners.

 

Check out other breaking news here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ACB)

Expect 'Bigger Things' With Apple's iPhone 14 With A Complete Redesign, Says Gurman
5 Stocks To Watch For September 27, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For September 27, 2021
Tesla, Apple Face Supply-Chain Woes Ahead Of Peak Season As China Tightens Energy Consumption Policies
How Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia Stocks Are Reversing Course And What To Watch For
This Cannabis Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Nio, GM, Apple, Disney And Microsoft
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Eurozone Futures Small Cap Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com