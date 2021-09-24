Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 40 Points; Meredith Shares Spike Higher
Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 34,805 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 15,033.02. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.12% to 4,454.25.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares jumped 1% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTC: VKIN), up 11% and Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) up 9%.
In trading on Friday, real estate shares fell 1%.
Top Headline
On Thursday, Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the full year.
Equities Trading UP
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares shot up 31% to $15.40 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also said it sees FY21 revenue of $50 million.
Shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFAB) got a boost, shooting 29% to $3.2617. Form 4 filings from late Thursday showed stock purchases from multiple company’s Directors.
Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) shares were also up, gaining 25% to $56.06. IAC/InterActiveCorp is in advanced talks to acquire magazine publisher Meredith in a deal valued at over $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Equities Trading DOWN
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares tumbled 23% to $5.96 amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum after China's Central Bank banned all crypto transactions and vowed to stop illegal crypto mining. The company’s board recently approved a $20 million share buyback program worth outstanding ADS, each representing 15 Class A shares over the next 12 months starting from September 20.
Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) were down 17% to $19.08. Helbiz announced its official arrival in California.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) was down, falling 22% to $3.9610. Onconova Therapeutics priced an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares at $4.20 for gross proceeds of $21 million.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 0.8% to $73.91, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,747.60.
Silver traded down 1.5% Friday to $22.345 while copper rose 1% to $4.2730.
Euro zone
European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.90%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.04% and the German DAX 30 dropped 0.72%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.38%, French CAC 40 fell 0.95% and Italy’s FTSE MIB declined 0.43%.
The United Kingdom’s GfK consumer confidence index fell to -13 for the month of September from -8 a month ago. Manufacturing confidence in Italy dropped to 113 in September from a revised level of 113.2 in August, while consumer confidence climbed to 119.6 from 116.2. The Ifo business climate indicator for Germany fell to 98.8 in September versus a revised reading of 99.6 in August.
Economics
New home sales surged 1.5% to an annual rate of 740,000 in August.
The total number of active U.S. oil rigs climbed by 10 to 421 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.
