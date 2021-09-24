 Skip to main content

Why Costco's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Hal Lindon , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.

Costco reported quarterly earnings per share results of $3.90, which was up from $3.13 year-over-year and sales results of $61.44 billion which beat the $61.30 billion estimate.

The company also reported Q4 comparable sales were up 15.5% year-over-year and and e-commerce sales were up 11.2% year-over-year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and several other countries.

Costco's stock was trading about 3% higher at $466.58 per share on Friday at the time of publication.

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News

