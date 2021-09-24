 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trip.com Group Clocks 86% Revenue Growth In Q2
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Share:
Trip.com Group Clocks 86% Revenue Growth In Q2
  • Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOMreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 86% year-on-year, to RMB5.9 billion ($912 million). Net revenue for Q2 increased by 43% Q/Q.
  • The company attributed the higher revenue to the recovery momentum of China's domestic market.
  • Domestic hotel and air-ticket Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased 150% Y/Y. Accommodation reservation revenue rose 96% Y/Y, transportation ticketing increased 80%, packaged tour climbed 182%, and corporate travel jumped 141%.
  • The gross margin for the period expanded 700 basis points Y/Y to 79%. The operating margin was 5.5%, and operating income for the quarter was RMB326 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of RMB916 million ($142 million) rose 638%. It reported non-GAAP EPS of RMB1.13 ($0.18).
  • Trip.com Group held RMB75.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price action: TCOM shares are trading lower by 0.41% at $29.2 in premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCOM)

Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2021
Online Travel Agent Tongcheng-Elong Gets Lift from T. Rowe Price
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Trip.com Group
Understanding Trip.com Group's Unusual Options Activity
Understanding Trip.com Group's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com