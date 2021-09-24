Trip.com Group Clocks 86% Revenue Growth In Q2
- Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 86% year-on-year, to RMB5.9 billion ($912 million). Net revenue for Q2 increased by 43% Q/Q.
- The company attributed the higher revenue to the recovery momentum of China's domestic market.
- Domestic hotel and air-ticket Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) increased 150% Y/Y. Accommodation reservation revenue rose 96% Y/Y, transportation ticketing increased 80%, packaged tour climbed 182%, and corporate travel jumped 141%.
- The gross margin for the period expanded 700 basis points Y/Y to 79%. The operating margin was 5.5%, and operating income for the quarter was RMB326 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA of RMB916 million ($142 million) rose 638%. It reported non-GAAP EPS of RMB1.13 ($0.18).
- Trip.com Group held RMB75.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price action: TCOM shares are trading lower by 0.41% at $29.2 in premarket on the last check Friday.
