 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uxin Clocks 347% Revenue Growth In Q1, Posts Positive Margin
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 5:44am   Comments
Share:
Uxin Clocks 347% Revenue Growth In Q1, Posts Positive Margin
  • Online used car dealer Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ: UXINreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 346.5% year-on-year to $43 million (RMB277.8 million).
  • The transaction volume was lower by 22.5% Y/Y to 3,011 units.
  • Revenue for Retail vehicle sales was $14.2 million, Wholesale vehicles were $27.4 million, and Other revenue was $1.5 million.
  • The company posted a 4% gross margin versus a negative 28.4% last year.
  • Uxin clocked an EPS loss of $(0.01) and ended Q4 with $25.8 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Uxin sees Q2 revenue of RMB310 million - RMB330 million.
  • Price Action: UXIN shares closed higher by 2.78% at $2.96 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UXIN)

Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2021
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.5%; Tuya Shares Plummet
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Alcon Rises Following Q2 Results; NexPoint Real Estate Finance Shares Slide
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com