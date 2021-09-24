5 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $869.99 million before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $24.98 in after-hours trading.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the full year. Nike shares dropped 3.9% to $153.32 in the after-hours trading session.
- 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) is expected to report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the opening bell on September 24, 2021. 51job shares rose 0.4% to $72.80 in after-hours trading.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. Its comparable sales, excluding fuel and currency impact, surged 9.4% last quarter. Costco shares gained 0.8% to $456.30 in the after-hours trading session.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised FY21 guidance. The company also announced acquisition of privately held Kemp for $258 million in cash. Progress Software shares jumped 6.5% to $49.21 in after-hours trading.
