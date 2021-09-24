5 Stocks To Watch For September 24, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $869.99 million before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $24.98 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CCL) to report a quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $869.99 million before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 1.2% to $24.98 in after-hours trading. Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the full year. Nike shares dropped 3.9% to $153.32 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: NKE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also lowered its sales forecast for the full year. Nike shares dropped 3.9% to $153.32 in the after-hours trading session. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ: JOBS) is expected to report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the opening bell on September 24, 2021. 51job shares rose 0.4% to $72.80 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor