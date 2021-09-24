 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 4:01am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For September 24, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $133.33 million.
  • Jupai Hldgs (NYSE:JP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is expected to report a quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $869.99 million.
  • Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

