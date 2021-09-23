Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Dell Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) traded at a new 52-week high today of $105.23. This new high was reached on above-average trading volume as 3.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.4 million shares.

Dell Technologies Inc.'s share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $105.23 and a 52-week low of $58.88 and are now trading 74% above that low price at $102.57 per share.

Dell Technologies, born from Dell’s 2016 acquisition of EMC, is a leading provider of servers and storage products through its ISG segment; PCs, monitors, and peripherals via its CSG division; and virtualization software through VMware. Its brands include Dell, Dell EMC, VMware (expected to be spun off toward the end of 2021), Boomi (expected to be sold by the end of 2021), Secureworks, and Virtustream. The company focuses on supplementing its traditional mainstream servers and PCs with hardware and software products for hybrid-cloud environments. The Texas-based company employs around 158,000 people and sells globally.

Dell Technologies Inc. is currently priced 15.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $86.51.

