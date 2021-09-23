Dynatronics Guides Annual Revenue Ahead Of Wall Street Estimates
- Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ: DYNT) has reported Q4 FY21 EPS of $0.16, surpassing the consensus estimate of $0.03 and a turnaround from EPS loss of $(0.18) a year ago.
- Sales increased 50% Y/Y to $12.20 million, beating the consensus of $11.46 million.
- The gross margin expanded from 17.4% to 19.1%.
- "Customer and dealer demand forecasts have provided us the confidence to initiate revenue guidance. We anticipate good progress in FY '22, with revenues benefitting from our growing markets as we work to improve margins and build long-term value for our shareholders," said John Krier, CEO.
- Guidance: Dynatronics sees Q1 FY22 sales on pace to achieve $11.5 million - $12 million vs. the consensus estimate of $8.85 million.
- Dynatronics expects, assuming continued growth in procedure volume despite the recent surge in COVID-19, net sales in FY22 of $40 million - $45 million.
- Price Action: DYNT stock is down 4.05% at $1.40 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
