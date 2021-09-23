 Skip to main content

Darden Restaurants Stock Gains After Strong Q1 Earnings, Raised FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 8:49am   Comments
  • Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE: DRIreported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 51.3% year-on-year, to $2.31 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.24 billion.
  • Blended same-restaurant sales increased 47.5%, with Olive Garden same-restaurant sales rising 37.1%.
  • Operating costs and expenses increased 37.7% Y/Y. The operating margin was 12.2%, and operating income for the quarter increased nearly five-fold to $280.8 million.
  • The company reported an EBITDA of $370 million for the quarter. EPS of $1.76 beat the analyst consensus of $1.65.
  • Darden's Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per common share, payable on November 1, to shareholders of record on October 8, 2021.
  • The company's Board has approved the repurchase of an additional $750 million of common stock.
  • Darden Restaurants held $947.8 million in cash and equivalents as of August 29, 2021.
  • Outlook: Darden Restaurants sees FY22 sales of $9.4 billion - $9.6 billion (prior view $9.2 billion - $9.5 billion) versus the consensus of $9.41 billion.
  • It sees EPS from continuing operations of $7.25 - $7.60 (prior $7.00 - $7.50) versus the consensus of $7.43.
  • Price action: DRI shares are trading higher by 4.58% at $157.21 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

