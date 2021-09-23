 Skip to main content

Recap: Apogee Enterprises Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Recap: Apogee Enterprises Q2 Earnings

 

Apogee Enterprises(NASDAQ:APOG) stock rose by 0.16% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apogee Enterprises missed their estimated earnings by 3.64%, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $6,314,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 12.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apogee Enterprises's past performance and the resulting price change:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.55 0.36 0.56 0.69 0.30
EPS Actual 0.53 0.42 0.63 0.90 0.73
Price Change % 0.16% 12.21% 3.57% 1.28% -3.96%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Apogee Enterprises sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $2.20-$2.40.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

