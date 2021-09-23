Recap: Neogen Q1 Earnings

Neogen(NASDAQ:NEOG) stock fell by 0.82% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 08:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Neogen reported in-line quarterly earnings.

Revenue was up $18,980,000 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Neogen's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.16 0.26 0.31 0.27 EPS Actual 0.16 0.15 0.25 0.30 0.30 Price Change % -0.82% -0.07% -0.39% -0.43% -4.89%

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Neogen earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.

