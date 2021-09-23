Recap: Neogen Q1 Earnings
Neogen(NASDAQ:NEOG) stock fell by 0.82% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 08:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Neogen reported in-line quarterly earnings.
Revenue was up $18,980,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $-0.01, which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Neogen's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.16
|0.26
|0.31
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.15
|0.25
|0.30
|0.30
|Price Change %
|-0.82%
|-0.07%
|-0.39%
|-0.43%
|-4.89%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Neogen earnings and revenue guidance hasn't been issued for now.
