Recap: FedEx Q1 Earnings
FedEx(NYSE:FDX) stock fell by 9.12% on Wednesday after the company reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 04:04 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FedEx missed their estimated earnings by 12.6%, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2,682,000,000 from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.63% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FedEx's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5
|4.99
|3.24
|4.01
|2.69
|EPS Actual
|4.37
|5.01
|3.47
|4.83
|4.87
|Price Change %
|-9.12%
|-3.63%
|6.1%
|-5.71%
|5.76%
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
The company also lowered its guidance for FY21.
