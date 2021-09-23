 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 4:38am   Comments
5 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 0.4% to $336.00 in after-hours trading.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. BlackBerry shares jumped 6.2% to $10.15 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $61.23 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $452.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 years and older as well as other high-risk Americans. Pfizer shares gained 0.9% to $44.35 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $12.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares rose 0.1% to $157.60 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

