5 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 0.4% to $336.00 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: BB) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. BlackBerry shares jumped 6.2% to $10.15 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $61.23 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $452.50 in the after-hours trading session.

