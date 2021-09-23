5 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 0.4% to $336.00 in after-hours trading.
- BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. BlackBerry shares jumped 6.2% to $10.15 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) to post quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $61.23 billion after the closing bell. Costco shares gained 0.1% to $452.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 65 years and older as well as other high-risk Americans. Pfizer shares gained 0.9% to $44.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $12.46 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Nike shares rose 0.1% to $157.60 in after-hours trading.
