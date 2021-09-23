Earnings Scheduled For September 23, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.46 million.

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Accenture (NYSE:ACN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $13.42 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.12 million.

• Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $881.17 million.

• Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $3.46 per share on revenue of $178.82 million.

• Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $131.07 million.

• CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $79.91 million.

• AAR (NYSE:AIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $438.39 million.

• Nike (NYSE:NKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $12.46 billion.

• Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.55 per share on revenue of $61.23 billion.