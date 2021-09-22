Why Stitch Fix Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares are trading higher after the company announced better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q1 guidance.

Stitch Fix's stock has been rising Wednesday, up 16.41% to a price of $41.28. The stock's current volume for the day is 12.16 million, which is approximately 580.22% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.10 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $45.47 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $113.76 and fallen to a low of $25.19.

