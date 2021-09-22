 Skip to main content

Why Adobe's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are trading lower after the company announced Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.

Adobe's stock has been falling Wednesday, down 3.46% to a price of $623.55. The stock's volume is currently 4.37 million, which is roughly 273.21% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.60 million.

The stock's 50-day moving average was $637.51 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $673.88 and fallen to a low of $420.78.

Posted-In: BZI-WIIM why it's movingEarnings News

