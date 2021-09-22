 Skip to main content

General Mills Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
  • General Mills Inc (NYSE: GISreported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 4% year-on-year, to $4.54 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.29 billion.
  • North America Retail segment sales declined 3% Y/Y. Pet segment sales increased 25%, while Convenience Stores & Foodservice segment sales rose 23%.
  • The gross margin contracted 120 basis points Y/Y to 35.2%.
  • The operating margin shrank 100 basis points to 18.6%, and operating income for the quarter fell 1% to $844 million.
  • General Mills held $710.6 million in cash and equivalents as of August 29, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $369.8 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.99 beat the analyst consensus of $0.89.
  • Outlook: General Mills sees FY22 organic new sales towards the higher end of initial guidance of down 3% - 1%.
  • The company sees constant-currency adjusted EPS toward the higher end of the initial guidance range of down 2% - flat.
  • Price Action: GIS shares are trading higher by 3.28% at $59.91 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

