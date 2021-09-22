Cardiovascular Systems Expects COVID-19 Impact On Quarterly Revenue
- Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) issued an update on financials citing the COVID-19 impact.
- The device maker says that the revenue for Q1 FY22 could be negatively affected by more than 10% from the anticipated level.
- The Company attributes the adverse impact to hospital capacity constraints due to increased hospitalizations in Florida and Texas caused by the COVID-19 Delta variant.
- In addition to constraints on hospital capacity, the Company cites other factors, including disruption of referral patterns, deferral of elective procedures, and staffing shortages.
- The impact of the factors is more pronounced because procedure volumes involving the Company’s products tend to be heavily weighted in September, relative to July and August.
- The Company anticipated that it would experience a similar trend in fiscal 2022; however, in Q1, the negative impact due to the Delta variant was larger than expected.
- Price Action: CSII stock is 1.73% lower at $34.12 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General