Grocery Outlet Holding's Return on Invested Capital Insights

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) earned $27.64 million, a 15.92% increase from the preceding quarter. Grocery Outlet Holding also posted a total of $775.53 million in sales, a 3.07% increase since Q1. In Q1, Grocery Outlet Holding earned $23.85 million, and total sales reached $752.47 million.

Why Is ROIC Significant?

Return on Invested Capital is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital invested by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROIC. A higher ROIC is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROIC suggests the opposite. In Q2, Grocery Outlet Holding posted an ROIC of 1.66%.

Keep in mind, while ROIC is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

For Grocery Outlet Holding, the positive return on invested capital ratio of 1.66% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.

Analyst Predictions

Grocery Outlet Holding reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.23/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.24/share.