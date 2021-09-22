A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain; All Eyes On Fed Decision

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after closing mixed in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS), KB Home (NYSE: KBH), H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) and Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS).

Data on existing home sales for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, while Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 168 points to 33,966.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures gained 19.75 points to 4,363.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 43 points to 15,067.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1% to trade at $75.13 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.3% to trade at $71.38 a barrel. The American Petroleum Institute, late Tuesday, reported a decline of 6.108 million barrels in crude oil inventories for the week ending September 17. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

European markets were higher today. The Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.3% and STOXX Europe 600 Index climbed 0.4%. The French CAC 40 Index surged 0.8%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.8% while German DAX 30 gained 0.2%.

Asian markets traded mostly higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.67%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.51% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.1%. The Bank of Japan held its key short-term interest rate at -0.1%, while China’s central bank also maintained its benchmark interest rates for corporate and household loans. The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Leading Economic Index for Australia slipped 0.3% in August.

Keybanc upgraded Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $185 price target.

Ambarella shares rose 2.7% to close at $148.92 on Tuesday.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also lowered its guidance for FY21.

(NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also lowered its guidance for FY21. Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: ZM) deal to buy customer-service software company Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) is being investigated by a U.S. Department of Justice-led panel over the former's ties with China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Federal Communications Commission letter.

(NASDAQ: ZM) deal to buy customer-service software company (NASDAQ: FIVN) is being investigated by a U.S. Department of Justice-led panel over the former's ties with China, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a Federal Communications Commission letter. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.

(NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported a surprise profit for its fourth quarter, while sales also surpassed market expectations. The company said it sees Q1 net sales of $560 million to $575mn and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $20 million.

