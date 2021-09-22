 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For September 22, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 4:31am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.6% to $57.65 in after-hours trading.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also lowered its guidance for FY21. FedEx shares dropped 4.9% to $239.76 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts are expecting KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to have earned $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. KB Home shares slipped 0.1% to $40.59 in after-hours trading.
  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter. Adobe shares dropped 4.1% to $619.75 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported a surprise profit for its fourth quarter, while sales also surpassed market expectations. The company said it sees Q1 net sales of $560 million to $575mn and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million to $20 million. Stitch Fix shares jumped 16.6% to $41.35 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

