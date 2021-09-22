 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For September 22, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $387.45 million.

• Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $4.29 billion.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $46.30 million.

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $797.48 million.

• Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $763.62 million.

• KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

