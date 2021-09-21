 Skip to main content

Natural Alternatives Posts 26% Revenue Growth In Q4
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 6:23am   Comments
  • Natural Alternatives International Inc (NASDAQ: NAIIreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.5% year-on-year, to $44.4 million.
  • The private-label contract manufacturing sales rose 21.2% Y/Y. The increase in contract manufacturing sales was driven by higher sales of immune and wellness products.
  • Gross profit climbed 21.4% Y/Y to $7.9 million, with the margin contracting 70 basis points to 17.9%.
  • The operating margin was 7.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 68.7% to $3.5 million.
  • EPS of $0.47 increased 74% Y/Y.
  • Natural Alternatives held $32.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • The company expects some challenges related to supply chain and staffing in 1H and the manufacturing challenges to be substantially resolved during 2H of FY22.
  • Outlook: Natural Alternatives sees FY22 sales growth of 5.0% - 10.0% from FY21.
  • Price Action: NAII shares closed lower by 4.76% at $14.20 on Monday.

