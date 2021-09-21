5 Stocks To Watch For September 21, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $29.87 per share on revenue of $4.56 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares fell 0.6% to $1,585.16 in after-hours trading.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) and Vietnam’s leisure airline Bamboo Airways are set to sign a $2 billion deal on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing the airline. As part of the deal, the Vietnamese airline would buy GEnx engines to power the Boeing’s 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. General Electric shares slipped 0.1% to $99.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $5.00 per share on revenue of $21.91 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares gained 0.3% to $251.65 in after-hours trading.
- Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) reported adjusted earnings of $3.27 per share on sales of $6.94 billion for the third quarter. The company also said it expects deliveries to be roughly 18,000 for the current quarter. Lennar shares dropped 3.3% to $95.10 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $3.89 billion after the closing bell. Adobe shares rose 0.1% to $641.50 in after-hours trading.
